Las Cumbres’ starts filming season 2

‘The boarding school: The summits’: The keys to the reboot according to its creator

The past always comes back. This statement seems to be making all the sense in the world at the present time as far as fiction is concerned. We are witnessing the rebirth of series that years ago were resounding successes with updates to hook millennials and old fans. The triumph is guaranteed as we already saw with ‘FoQ: The reunion’ and it is foreseeable that it will be reproduced when the ‘reboots’ of ‘Paco’s men’, ‘Sex in New York’ and ‘Gossip Girl’, some of the most anticipated projects.

Before returning to the San Antonio police station and enjoying the coolest Manhattan we have to stop by ‘The boarding school: The summits’, the version of the classic that you can already see on Amazon Prime Video. The platform trusted so much in said production (even before its premiere) that it was already making it official season 2. Some new episodes that, as confirmed by the actress Asia Ortega this same friday, filming has already started. It must be taken into account that, previously, the production company would have carried out a casting to sign new students, so it is not clear if the current cast will continue or simply other faces will be added, something common in other series’ teen ‘ What ‘Elite’, and the most feasible option.

‘The boarding school: The summits’, the most anticipated return of Amazon Prime Video

In case you have not yet cheered up with the first batch of chapters, we will review you: the history of ‘The boarding school: The summits’ takes place in an old monastery located at the top of the mountain and surrounded by a forest full of mysteries. There are students who are quite conflicted and with numerous problems who will have to face the strict rules of the center and the strange events that begin to happen.

Asia Ortega, Daniel Arias, Paula del Río, Daniela Rubio, Claudia Riera and Albert Salazar, among others, they make up the adolescent cast and Mina El Hammani, Alberto Amarilla, Joel Bosqued and Natalia Dicenta bring to life the key characters in the plot. For now, we don’t know how the plot will play out. Let’s hope to shed light on this mystery soon.

