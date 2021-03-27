Las Campos tell how Rocío Carrasco is after the broadcast of the documentary

The broadcast of the first chapters of the documentary series on the life of Rocío Carrasco has completely shaken the television panorama for its heartbreaking testimony in which many have recognized in the daughter of Rocío Jurado the statements of an abused woman. His words have not left anyone in the entertainment world indifferent, and neither have those who already knew his situation, such as María Teresa Campos and her daughters, Terelu Campos and Carmen Borrego.

The latter have been this Saturday on the set of Viva la vida, where they have counted how Rocío Carrasco lived this wave of reactions after seeing the light of the first two episodes of Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive.

For Terelu Campos, this has been “an exhausting week“, he pointed out.” Sunday was one of the worst nights of our life “, continued the collaborator.

“There are things that Rocío tells (in the documentary) and that I continue to get excited about. One thing is to know things and another is to see what we have seen. Nobody understands that Rocío is a discreet woman with her privacy, her friends know things because she does. wanted to tell. But Seeing him like this has been like a stab“, has described, for his part, Carmen Borrego.

For Terelu, the worst has been “see it condensed. It has been a long time since I cried with so much grief, “he assured.

Regarding how Rocío Jurado’s daughter has lived this week after the broadcast of the first episodes of the documentary, Terelu Campos has assured that Carrasco “is processing, that’s the word he’s used these days. It is processing the entire docuseries and all the repercussions it has had, “said the collaborator and friend, who during all these years have been supporting Rocío Carrasco.

“We knew this was going to be a tsunami of opinions, especially after so many years, but finally it has been much more than we expected“, has commented in this regard Emma García.

Carmen Borrego has subscribed to the words of her sister regarding how Rocío Carrasco is at the moment. “I don’t see her nervous, but neither happy nor content. She is very cautious, which is what you should have after opening up so much, “said María Teresa Campos’ young daughter.