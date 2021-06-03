Larry Ramos, partner of Ninel Conde, pleads not guilty before the Federal Court of Miami

Despite the accusations against him, such as a fraud of at least $ 21 million, Larry Ramos Mendoza, couple of Ninel Conde, He pleaded not guilty yesterday in the formal charges reading carried out via Zoom before the Federal Court of Miami.

“He can say whatever he wants, but he’s going to jail, I assure you“, Declared Guillermo Carvajal, one of the plaintiffs and former manager of the singer Alejandra Guzmán, who filed the complaint against the Colombian businessman with the Miami FBI.

Larry is in house arrest.

At the edge of 9:00 a.m. (10:00 a.m. Florida time), Ramos connected from the apartment where he remains in Miami to attend the meeting with the judge. Known to carry a GPS shackle.

He has been on bail since April 15, when he was arrested by the FBI in the same American city.

“He pleaded not guilty, that is a formality that has nothing to do with the quality or quantity of evidence against him. In the end, he will have to plead guilty, ”said Alexander Fox, who represents Cinthia Velarde, Andrés Castro and Guillermo Carvajal, some of those affected by the Colombian.

“Larry Ramos is guilty, everyone knows it“He added.

According to the lawyer, what follows now is the evidence exchange period in which Larry and his lawyer will decide if they want to go to trial.

They estimate that it would begin at the end of June or the beginning of July, when a face-to-face hearing in court can already be held.

“The time comes for the trial in which he is convicted or released, but with so much evidence that there is … He (only) is buying time to see if he can settle with some and can reduce his sentence,” said the plaintiff.

In December 2019, a complaint against Ramos led by Alejandra Guzman, his former managers Cinthia Velarde and Guillermo Carvajal, as well as Andrés Castro and René Balderrama. But when nothing happened, some of the plaintiffs decided to go to the FBI.

“Subsequently, many more people have come forward to try to claim Mr. Ramos,” said Fox.

The defendant invited people to join a financial scheme plan, through which he obtained income to pay the first investors, and increasingly required more people to be able to distribute dividends.

With this, he managed to attract almost 200 investors, whose list includes the Mexican rocker, who is said to have defrauded $ 4 million.

Ramos is charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and property forfeiture.

