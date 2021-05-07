Larry Ramos, husband of Ninel Conde, is arrested by the FBI after millionaire fraud – El Sol de México

Larry Ramos, husband of singer and actress Ninel Conde, was arrested by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) following accusations of a $ 22 million fraud.

The news was confirmed by the program specialized in shows Tell me what you know of Telemundo.

Suelta La Sopa claimed that Ramos was detained at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida airport since last week on charges of electronic crimes and another for conspiracy to fraud with electronic crimes.

Among his victims would be the former representatives of Alejandra Guzmán.

In the program they exhibited court documents from the southern district of Florida that demonstrate a complaint against the partner of the interpreter of Bombón Asesino.

They even showed a photograph of the Colombian wearing the inmate’s suit.

The show indicated that for a few days, it was rumored that the police were looking for Ramos for allegedly committing fraud against some managers, venues and music stars in Mexico and the United States.

The information was ratified in the Mexican program First hand, where they also interviewed Guillermo Carvajal, one of Ramos’s victims.

“Today what we are happy about is that this individual can no longer deceive. This man no longer has any possibility of continuing to cheat people,” he denounced.

“The prosecution informed us through our lawyer and he told us: the arrest is over but we do not have the details today how the arrest was witnessed. I understand that his wife (Ninel Conde) was in Miami, she was going to take a flight to Houston, but I don’t know if she was with him at the time of the arrest, “he added.

