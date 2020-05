Larry Nance Jr militate in a team without aspirations in the remainder of the season NBA, as are the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he has done an exercise of empathy by stressing the importance of finishing the championship for all those aspiring to the ring. “If I had options to win the league, I would have an enormous desire for it to end and I would be very upset to lose such an opportunity. I am optimistic about the options to finish the NBA,” the Cavs’ insider said on ESPN.

