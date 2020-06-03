The singer surprises his followers of Tik Tok Larry Hernández puts on a dress that belonged to the Mexican singer and actress Thalía Users doubt their sexuality

After his wife, Kenia Ontiveros, gave birth to their third daughter, Dalett, Larry Hernández surprised her Tik Tok followers by donning a dress that belonged to the Mexican singer and actress Thalía and even doubted her sexuality.

This publication, which so far has more than one and a half million reproductions, is found on Larry Hernández’s official Tik Tok account, in addition to having more than 130,000 likes.

In just a few seconds, Larry Hernández can be seen in a red dress as he sits up to walk in high heels like an expert.

Youtuber and influencer Poncho Denigris only laughed, to which the singer replied: “You have to do it, dad.”

And when a user commented to him: “Hehe, he put on his wife’s clothes”, he was surprised that Larry Hernández answered: “No, it’s from Thalía”.

Although many took it as a joke, other people doubted the singer’s sexuality, who is very fond of making publications on Tik Tok: “That Larry is a crazy woman”, “That in red”, “Haha, it came out so natural”, “What do you mean, you’re already changing sides, quarantine is hurting you”, “Oh, girl, what time do you go out for the bread?”, “Look at it, you even dominate your heels”, “I would never think that you could walk well in heels. ”

Some admirers were amazed by the ability of Larry Hernández to walk in heels and wear a woman’s dress, which he claims belonged to Thalía: “She walks better than I do in heels”, “She’s all open, but she did it”, “Don’t stain, I walk like spicy chicken feet and look at him “,” You’re good at bringing heels. “

A fan of the singer made a very special request: “Please, Larry, don’t go breaking those beautiful sneakers, I loved them”, while someone was more effusive in his comment: “That mom … na, congratulations on the baby, It was beautiful for them.

A user doubted Larry Hernández’s sexuality and thus expressed herself: “Like several men are already liking this quarantine.”

For its part, a surfer went with everything to the singer: “Mam … das, what they do to want their seconds of fame.”

“Don’t stain, friend, and the bible says worse things are coming”, “Hahaha, take it easy, take care of yourself Kenya”, “Pin … Larry, you are a diva”, “If Bad Bunny did it in his video, why Larry no, right? ”,“ Hahaha, whoever saw you, you dominate them much better than me ”,“ Little by little, he feels more comfortable with his sexuality, almost sister ”, you can read in more comments.

The netizen who showed his poor education could not miss: “If he does not eat it, he sees it with affection”, while another person said: “The best way to get out of the closet.”

“Of course the truth came out,” “Your panties are coming off,” “Larry has come out of the closet, I suspected something,” “Wow, you seem to be an expert in heels,” “Larry, I perreo alone,” expressed more followers of Larry Hernández. .