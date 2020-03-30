Nate Thurmond He signed the first quadruple-double in NBA history on October 18, 1974 in his debut with the Chicago Bulls with 22 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and 12 blocks. Since then, Alvin Robertson he did it in 1986 with the Spurs, Hakeem Olajuwon in 1990 with the Rockets and David robinson he got it in 1994.

Since then, no one has ever managed it again. It is an achievement that requires the same intensity in attack and defense and is available to very few players. Eight times more some player in the league stayed at a statistical point to achieve it. And this is when the story enters Larry bird, who did not succeed because he did not want to.

He was running the night of February 18, 1985 in a duel between Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz. Larry Bird went to the bench after the third quarter with 30 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 9 steals to his credit. The game was over and the good of Bird stayed on the bench and never came out again. KC Jones, his coach, told him he had a robbery, but the Indiana coach made it clear that he was not worth going back on the track: “I’ve done enough damage to them.”

This example speaks perfectly of what Larry Bird was as a player (and what he is as a person and has continued to be as a coach and executive in the world of basketball): a guy who thinks about the collective good, who does not need to win prizes individual. How many players today would stay on the bench like Bird did? Indeed, none. And that’s why Bird is so big.

.