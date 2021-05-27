Larrazábal, club-home co-leader with 66 strokes at the Danish Open

Pablo Larrazabal has delivered a card of 66 strokes (-5) on the first day of the Denmark Open, near Aalborg, a result that placed him in club-house co-leader with the defending champion, the Austrian Bernd wiesberger, with the last winner on the European circuit (British Masters at The Belfry) two weeks ago, Richard Bland, the surcoeano Chang and the finnish Lauri ruuska.

It is Larrazábal’s fifth round of competition at the Danish Himmerland Golf. He had never played this tournament until he did in 2019 and finished in fourth position.

The RCG El Prat professional played very solid, scoring three birdies and one eagle on his card and no bogeys. “Unfortunately, there are still three laps to go and there is a lot of work to do,” he said after signing the Larrazábal card.

Pep Angles (69, -2) and Adrian Otaegui (70, -1) they also beat the field in a day that started with cold and some rain, although as the day passed the sun came out and the temperature rose.