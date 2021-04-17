Larissa Riquelme shows off her shapely figure in a daring top

The Paraguayan model, Larissa Riquelme, who is internationally known for being chosen ‘The Bride of the World Cup’ in South Africa 2010, He impressed his followers again this Saturday morning with his recent photo.

Riquelme surprised his 1.5 million fans by uploading a photo in which he shows off his figures with a daring top and mini shorts. Without a filter, the 36-year-old driver showed that she is feeling better than ever.

“Someone’s sheets got stuck hahaha. Since Monday I start again Haha a walk and they are erased ehhh What do you think? “

The photo has managed to reach more than 10 thousand likes in less than an hour, in addition, as it is not surprising, more than 200 comments, who have pointed out that it looks good and the physical work has brought positive results.