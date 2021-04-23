Larissa Riquelme raised the temperature with a flirty photograph on the beach

The World Cup Girlfriend, Larissa Riquelme, put his followers to sweat after showing off his statuesque figure and his incomparable beauty with captivating photography, where the beautiful Paraguayan model wears a flirty swimsuit on the beach.

Through your official account Instagram, the World Cup Girlfriend He showed his attributes to his followers who did not take long to fill his publication with likes and positive comments about his immense beauty.

Also read: Chivas: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti would reach the Flock if he leaves Tigres UANL

“Good day!!! Brutal this #tbt in #salvador #bahia # copaamérica ”shared the beautiful Paraguayan model, who rose to fame in the World Cup and America’s Cup.

Riquelme regularly shares with his little more than a million followers, to whom he shares his trips, days off among so many things and this time he did so remembering his stay on the beaches of Salvador.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content