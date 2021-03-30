Larissa Riquelme gets daring with ‘spicy’ photo in black bodysuit

The model Larissa Riquelme took great relevance in the world of sports during the South Africa World Cup 2010, when he encouraged and supported the Selection of Paraguay during her participation, being named as the ‘World Cup Girlfriend ‘.

The actress born in the city of Asunción, Paraguay, has once again stolen the attention of her more than one and a half million followers on social networks, leaving her tremendous anatomy in view of everyone.

Through Instagram, the Paraguayan driver released the image where she appears posing with an unbuttoned denim shirt and revealing her sensual body in a black body, accompanied by the following message.