Larissa Riquelme drives her followers crazy with captivating photography

Larissa Riquelme, better known as the Bride of the World Cup, raised the temperature of her followers by showing off her tremendous beauty with a flirty photograph, the beautiful Paraguayan model showed her best with a daring outfit.

Through your official account Instagram, the Bride of the World Cup showed her attributes to her followers who did not take long to fill her publication with likes and positive comments about her immense beauty.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Alexis Vega receives the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Ballon d’Or

“Good morning, Nice Wednesday” shared the Paraguayan who rose to fame after being captured in a match of the Paraguay National Team

Riquelme regularly shares with his little more than a million followers, to whom he shares his trips, days off among so many things.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content