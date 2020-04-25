Larissa Manoela told the fans that she is doing food re-education alongside her family. In a surprise live this Saturday (25), the actress said that since social isolation started because of Covid-19, she has not eaten meat. “I’m opting for fish and chicken,” he said. Asked about vegetarianism, she said she finds it difficult: ‘I like Japanese food a lot’

Larissa Manoela changed her diet during the quarantine. In a surprise live made while cooking pasta on Saturday (25), the actress said she has restricted red meat from the menu. “I don’t have any more meat. I think we overeat. Since the quarantine started, I haven’t eaten anymore. I’m opting for fish and chicken”, explained the famous, who appeared in short shorts dancing a hit by Luísa Sonza recently .

Larissa Manoela cites difficulty with vegetarianism: ‘Japanese food’

During the live, the actress – who has been featured with her little dances at Tik Tok – was asked if she thought of joining vegetarianism. “Who knows, maybe one day. I spoke to my nutritionist and said that I would like to remove some of the excess meat. My diet is based on chicken and fish”, he commented. She also explained what would be her biggest difficulty with the new lifestyle, adhered to by Maisa Silva: “I just don’t think I could be vegetarian because of the fish because I like Japanese food so much.”

Larissa Manoela’s family also changes their diet: ‘Re-education’

And it’s not just Larissa Manoela who is dedicating herself to changing her life. “Here at home we are doing food reeducation. So we eat brown rice, brown noodles …”, he said of the parents, who won a tribute from their daughter at their Silver Anniversary. “My nutritionist told me to gradually decrease because sometimes we end up being frustrated because we can’t keep it up. If you take it off gradually, it’s more peaceful”, continued the famous, who completed 2 years and 4 months of dating with Leonardo Cidade.

Self-care, change in look and music: Larissa Manoela’s quarantine

The artist has shared moments from her quarantine on social networks, to the delight of her followers. Larissa has been meditating and training online with the personal Chico Salgado. She even did a self-draining and surprised fans by changing the look on her own. “Quarantine day: (I don’t know, I lost count). I went crazy. I went through what I have here at home. I found temporary colored spray paint for my hair. I found my dough. The result is there. Madly happy and being myself in that quarantine. Happy Friday, “wrote the actress. Some days, she has the company of her boyfriend and one of those moments yielded a duet, entitled to Larissa’s performance with the ukelele. However, she did not approve the number: “It didn’t look good”.

