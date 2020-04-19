Larissa Manoela, in isolation, has fun dancing to Luísa Sonza’s hit. Look!

Larissa Manoela recorded a series of videos dancing funk at home, during the period of social detachment. This Saturday (19), the actress showed that she does not stand still and appeared swaying to the sound of the song ‘Braba’, by Luísa Sonza. In short and cropped, Leonardo Cidade’s girlfriend – who changed her hair color at home – even danced with the hit ‘Bate Palma’, by Lexa and Jottapê

Larissa Manoela’s quarantine has been very busy! The actress has already shown a routine of self-care, make and skin care during the isolation and, this Sunday (19), published a series of videos on her Instagram dancing funk. In short and cropped shorts, the artist – who changed her look and dyed her hair in orange – rocked with the choreography of “Braba”, by Luísa Sonza, and “Bate Palma”, by Lexa and Jottapê.

Larissa Manoela draws attention of Now United member after dance

Earlier, the actress posed with a fitness look and published a video dancing to a Now United choreography. “Each day I invent something and this time I wanted to perform a part of Now United’s dance,” she wrote, marking Sina Deinert. “You inspire me,” said Larissa, who wore clothing with the flag of the European country. In the comments, the German artist replied, in English. “Oh, my God. What ?!”, with emojis of flames and hearts.

Actress celebrates 31 million followers: ‘Spread the best’

This week, Larissa Manoela reached the mark of 31 million followers on Instagram and thanked the affection of the fans. “In times of pandemic the best we can do is to transmit love and hope that everything will be restored in the best way! Through this social network I feel you are close to me and I hope you feel there too. I have received many messages of affection and this exchange for me is fundamental! Let’s spread the best, the positive and prosperous energy for a better world together! I love you, thank you “, she wrote on the social network.

Larissa Manoela celebrates 2 years and 4 months of dating with Leonardo Cidade

During social isolation, Larissa Manoela has received her boyfriend, Leonardo Cidade, at her home in Rio de Janeiro, where she moved after signing a contract with TV Globo. It was there that the two took a picnic to celebrate another month together. “2 years and 4 months of his ladin. Our life is so happy together, you know? I love us so much. Thank you every day !! We both always. I love you,” wrote the actress in the post’s caption.

Gaffe de Maisa in photo by Larissa Manoela and Leonardo Cidade steals the show

In the post’s comments, Maisa Silva got confused and wished the actor well, believing he was having a birthday. “Beautiful! Congratulations, Leo. Prosperity and health always”, wrote the SBT presenter. Some followers of Larissa Manoela alerted the artist. “Hi, lindona! His birthday is in September. They are celebrating their anniversary,” said one. Then, the Globo actress laughed at Maisa’s publication: “Amiga!” “Friend, I’m sorry. I’m stupid,” wrote the teenager.

Larissa Manoela, in isolation, has fun dancing to Luísa Sonza’s hit. Look!