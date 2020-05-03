Larissa Manoela made her debut at ‘Caldeirão do Huck’ and talked about the training routine in the quarantine. Isolated because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the actress said she is even sharing a personal trainer with Angélica. ‘I was very busy with work before and I always wanted to do yoga, meditation. I’m doing it ‘, commented the new TV Globo contractor

Larissa Manoela made her debut at “Caldeirão” this Saturday (2). On video, Globo’s new contractor shared details of her routine with the public during the quarantine. According to the actress, she has taken advantage of her free time to discover herself and bet on new activities. “I was very busy with work before and I always wanted to do yoga, meditation. I’m doing this and now I’m even sharing a personal trainer with Angélica”, said the artist to Luciano Huck. Larissa will be in the cast of the six o’clock soap opera that will follow “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, the replacement for “Éramos Seis”.

Angelica keeps body care in quarantine

Isolated because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Angélica has also told what she has done in this delicate moment: the presenter has been looking for ways to interact with fans, sharing some hobbies that can make isolation more productive. “Last week, we launched a meditation website and a lot of people connected, there were a lot of people meditating together. I was so happy, because I think it is a way to bring people to a peace that we need now. And there are lives of gymnastics we do. It’s cool, then I get a lot of prints from people working out at home “, he told” Gshow “recently.

Presenter highlights anxiety to return to TV

Angélica also reported that she is distracted by new hobbies. “I am now on a bonsai wave, so I water my plants here”, he delivered. Looking forward to returning to TV with her new program, “Simples Assim”, the presenter explained the postponement of the attraction’s recordings: “I would have to be recording now, but we continue with the production of the pictures, so we have meetings through the screen too. Life, in some way, is going on, and it has to be like that. We were accelerating and we put the brakes on. We were very anxious, but now it has calmed down. The program already has enough recorded and we will wait to pass this whole tide let him come “.

Artist promotes virtual family gathering

Still according to Angélica, virtual meetings with the family are some of the small joys of everyday life. “We are trying to make a routine of meeting, connecting, even if not in person. I think it is important to give this attention, because they are alone and the children miss it too, they want to talk to their grandparents. It is cool to give value to children. little things, because they are what really matter and we are having the opportunity to see this, that happiness is in the simple things in life “, he declared.

(By Patrícia Dias)

