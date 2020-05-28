Larissa Manoela recorded a dance video on Thursday (28) after participating in live fitness on Instagram. ‘I already trained and, to celebrate, there was this weird little dance!’, Joked the artist. At the time, the teen muse also caught Thais Fersoza’s attention for her body. Look!

Larissa Manoela danced on video after training on Thursday (28). The actress starred in a live on her Instagram to show a little of her fitness routine. With the assistance of a personal trainer, the global artist did an intense series of functional. At the end of the exercises, the teen muse shared an image celebrating the focus and dedication. In the record, she appears creating steps – skisted by the fashionista – to the sound of the song “Mi Gente”, by J Balvin and Willy William. “He left on that peak! I already trained and, to celebrate, there was this weird little dance! Don’t judge me, I’m happy and a little strange at times. (Laughs) Happy day!”, He celebrated.

Larissa Manoela bet on fitness look with canvas top. Details!

For live fitness, Larissa Manoela bet on a basic workout look. The look featured a set of the Hipkini brand. The artist wore black leggings with minimalist details in white combined with a canvas top in the same color. The pieces are available on the brand’s website for R $ 186.00 and R $ 98.00, respectively. To top it off, the teen muse, who recently cut her hair, still finished production with a white coat tied around her waist.

Video by Larissa Manoela printed by Thais Fersoza. Find out!

Larissa Manoela’s video delighted fans and some famous for their dedication to training in the quarantine. “Oh how I love you! You beautiful! You inspire me every day”, warned the model Georgia Furlan Traebert and Gabi Petry continued: “I want this whole thing”. Among the artists, Thais Fersoza confessed to having been impressed with the body of the 19-year-old. “And that abdomen, guys ??? I want to work out with you (laughs)”, warned Michel Teló’s wife.

Larissa Manoela dispenses meat in food in quarantine

Larissa Manoela adhered to a differentiated food in the quarantine, with few products of animal origin. “I don’t have any more meat. I think we eat too much. Since quarantine started I haven’t eaten anymore. I’m opting for fish and chicken. I just don’t think I could be vegetarian because of the fish because I like it so much. Japanese food “, he justified.

Larissa Manoela talks about fitness routine: ‘Training is super important’

Larissa Manoela is taking advantage of the quarantine to dedicate herself to the body. “I bought a punching bag and fighting gloves. Okay, this quarantine is making me discover very interesting things! Besides training being super important for physical health, did you know that the punching bag can help you with mental health too? Relieving rhinestones, anxiety, anger, etc … I am loving discovering new practices! “, he warned.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

