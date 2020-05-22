The birthday girl Maisa Silva was honored by her friend Larissa Manoela with a compilation of old photos of the two. At the age of 19, the global woman advised her friend, in a relaxed tone, about the challenges of adult life: ‘Learning, making mistakes, getting things right, making mistakes … it’s all part of it! And know that I will be here to share with you what little I have lived ‘

Maisa Silva came of age on Friday (22): the presenter turned 18 and won a tribute from Larissa Manoela on social networks for the special date. New hired by Globo, the Paraná gathered several old photos with the SBT presenter and extolled their friendship. “Difficult to accept that people grow up and time goes by, right, my daughter? Yes, Maisa is now 18 years old. We grew up together and we have a collection of stories to tell. Many of you know!”, She wrote.

Larissa gives advice to Maisa on adult life: ‘New cycle’

In the post, the actress also commented on issues raised by growth. “Today Mah, you have come of age. Something that has been part of my life for 1 year. Welcome! Don’t despair, it’s okay. A new cycle begins and along with it a little learning. Growing up not it’s easy, but it’s very tasty. Adult life is a sea of ​​challenges and we need to have a lot of courage to face them. you what little I have lived and experienced of this new cycle “, indicated Larissa, who

adopted a new look, with bangs, in the middle of this month.

Maisa reciprocates with affectionate comment: ‘So special’

A few minutes after Larissa’s post, Maisa thanked the tribute in an affectionate tone. “Ai Lari, you are always so special, inspiring and good with words. Thank you for everything, you can let someone know that I’m going to ask for advice on adult life, that someone is you. I love you!”, Said the presenter, whose

resemblance to the mother yielded comments on the web.

Marina Ruy Barbosa and most famous praise: ‘Genies’

The interaction of teenagers on Instagram delighted several celebrities. “Geniuses of the generation!” Exclaimed Marina Ruy Barbosa. Ingrid Guimarães, in turn, wrote: “Coisa linda”. The writer Thalita Rebouças, who worked with Larissa and Maisa in the films “Fala Sério, Mãe” and “Tudo por um Popstar”, declared: “Loves of my life”. “Our crystals”, joked Fernanda Paes Leme.

Larissa Manoela points desire for villain

Climbing to the soap opera “Além da Ilusão”, Larissa Manoela said that one of her career achievements is to have an iconic villain on her resume. “I already had the experience of making a villain, but that Nazaré Tedesco is what I want to do,” he said in an interview in “Fantástico”.

(By Marilise Gomes)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’