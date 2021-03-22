largest ransomware ransom to date

Acer has until March 28 to pay $ 50 million or cyber attackers will filter the data obtained, according to Bleeping Computer. The Taiwanese giant, known for making laptops and computers, has been affected by a ransomware attack from the REvil group, one of the most infamous organizations and responsible for other cyberattacks like the one that affected Adif in 2020.

The cyberattack on Acer has been announced by the REvil group itself on ‘Happy Blog’, its Dark Web site. It offers images of the alleged documents obtained from Acer, which would include financial spreadsheets, bank balances and bank communications. In other words, the personal data of Acer users would not be affected in principle.

Cyber ​​Attackers Demand Higher Ransoms

Capture of ‘Happy Blog’, the website where the REvil group has announced the attack on Acer.

As reported by LegMagIT, the cyberattack on Acer is accompanied by a ransom request of up to 50 million dollars. It is common for these ransomware attacks to come together with a ransom request to prevent the hijacked files from being released. Yes OK, this amount would represent the largest ransom to date for a ransomware attack.

In 2020, the highest amount requested on record was $ 30 million, according to the Ransomware Threat Report by cybersecurity multinational Palo Alto Networks. The median ransom amount requested was about $ 312,000 and the highest amount paid in 2020 was $ 10 million.

In the leaked conversation between a REvil representative with Acer it is shown as attackers offered a 20% discount if payment was made early. In return, they would offer a decryptor, a report of the vulnerability used, and the removal of the stolen files.

In the leaked documents a REvil message appears where it says “do not repeat SolarWind destination”. According to Vitali Kremez, CEO of Advanced Intelligence, the cyber attack on Acer is related to the Microsoft Exchange failure in recent weeks and has already been patched.

This cyber attack on Acer would represent an escalation in the campaign against Microsoft Exchange serversThis is the first time that a group like REvil uses this serious Microsoft security flaw to direct its attacks against other companies.

From Engadget we have contacted Acer to find out its official position. We will update as soon as we get a response.

