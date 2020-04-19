Money will be used to fight coronavirus. Online festival “One World: Together at Home” had presentations by several music stars

Where else would you be able to see Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Joe Armstrong, Rolling Stones and Billie Eilish at the same event? Because those who followed the broadcast of the festival “One World: Together At Home” could check out this gold lineup and much more during the night of last Saturday (18).

The initiative of the NGO Global Citizen in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO) was curated by singer Lady Gaga and presented by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, the three largest talk show hosts in the world. With the participation of several celebrities from around the world, the festival raised an impressive sum of 127 million and 900 thousand dollars for Global Citizen.

“One World: Together At Home” festival was a huge success.

The performances had several highlights last night. From veteran Rolling Stones singing “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” on a four-part screen to the voice and guitar performance of Billie Joe Armstrong, lead singer of Green Day, singing the hit “Wake Me Up When September Ends “showing empty streets around the world, the festival was really a star show.

What was not lacking, too, were tributes to health professionals who work on the front lines against the virus: Paul McCartney himself, when singing “Lady Madonna”, recalled that his mother Mary was a nurse, and dedicated the song to health professionals. Cheers.

Paul McCartney paid tribute to nurses around the world.

The festival’s balance shows that initiatives like this are effective and, extending the period of isolation, should be repeated around the world.

