Large US Banks Issue Bonds After Good Quarter: Graph

Actress Helen McCrory dies at 52 due to cancer

The interpreter Helen McCrory, known for roles as ‘Aunt Polly’ in the Peaky Blinders series or Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter saga, died at the age of 52 due to the long illness she had suffered for months. “It breaks my heart to announce that after a heroic battle against cancer, the beautiful and powerful woman Helen McCrory has died peacefully, at home, surrounded by a wave of love, with her friends and family. She died as she lived , without fear. God, we love her and we know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She shone so brightly. Go now, little one, on the air, and thank you, “wrote the actor and husband of the artist, Damian Lewis ( Homeland, The Dream Hunter), on their social profiles to publicize the sad news of the actress’s death. VIEW GALLERY The meeting of ‘Harry Potter’ almost 20 years later with an important absence Although most knew the interpreter from the films of the famous wizard played by Daniel Radcliffe, where he put himself in the shoes of the mother of one of his enemies, Draco Malfoy, the truth is that Helen had been working behind the scenes for more than thirty years on many characters in theater, film and television. His film debut was in 1994, in La tabla de Flandes, which adapted the homonymous novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte to the big screen. Over the years, she managed to make a space as a supporting actress, like Miss Radcliffe in Young Jane Austen, in 2007; like Tony Blair’s wife in The Queen, in 2006, or the protagonist’s mother in The Invention of Hugo (2011), by Martin Scorsese. But what few know is that McCrory was originally going to play Bellatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. However, after getting pregnant she had to leave it and the character was played by Helena Bonham Carter. VIEW GALLERY Do you remember Dudley, Harry Potter’s cousin? You won’t recognize the actor who played him “Really shocked and saddened by the news of Helen McCrory’s death. One of my favorite actresses, she was different in every role. So beautiful, talented and versatile. She was one of the reasons! for which Harry Potter was alive! If he had not lied about the death of the character, we know what would have happened. Rest in peace, “wrote the protagonist of the famous saga when he found out what happened. “God, she was so great. It is completely absurd and brutal to lose Helen, she was an extraordinary and remarkable person. Incredibly talented. What a privilege to have worked with her these last years, I cannot overstate how much I admired her. My thoughts are with her family. and loved ones. Our Pol. What a great loss. We will miss her very much, “said actress Sophie Rundle, partner in the hit Peaky Blinders.