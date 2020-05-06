McLaren CEO brings his idea to lower costs for the less affluent

The American is not a supporter of customer cars

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says that large Formula 1 teams should “donate” their cars to customers at the end of the 2020 season, in order to cut costs for the less affluent and have a tight grill next year .

The initiative comes from an idea by Christian Horner. The Red Bull boss recently claimed that the big boys could sell their cars after the Abu Dhabi GP to small teams and thus save a lot of money in terms of development – although many parts of the cars will be frozen.

Above all, because the 2021 season will be a transition to the 2022 rule change. However, Zak Brown has gone one step further. The American welcomes the idea, but urges large teams to donate their cars.

“I would say that if we were to take that address – because those customer cars will be thrown away after a year – then I would recommend that they should donate those cars if they really want to,” says Brown, in statements collected by the US website. Motorsport.com.

“It has no cost to them. They have everything they have done, research and development, they have the parts … they should give it to their customers and not charge them. That would not cost them money. And if they really intend to save them money give them the car, “he adds.

On the other hand, the American affirms that he is not in favor of the car-clients, because it would be a kind of “band aid” before a very big problem. He also had a few words for Racing Point and his strategy of “tracing” the Mercedes.

“You know I’m not a fan of customer cars. Everyone talks about the DNA of Formula 1, and that is that people are their own builders. I think some have pushed the limits recently, they could have built their own car, but they did someone else’s car. I think it’s something that needs to be addressed. ”

“When you’re done allowing customer cars, then you’re back to where you were. The new normal isn’t going to be what the old was, so it seems like a band aid solution to me. It can solve the problem for a year or two, but then we go back to where we were, “says Brown to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.