Large SUVs will pay more to park in cities

The DGT sends data of the cars to the City Councils

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated Thursday, April 22, 2021 – 15:13

The city councils will receive before the end of the year the length, width and height of the registered vehicles so that those that occupy the most will pay more, regardless of the DGT sticker they carry.

2023 Restrictions in cities with 20,000 inhabitants

The DGT is sending the data of width, height and length of the cars to the municipalities so that “at the end of the year” they can establish parking rates in restricted areas based on the space they occupy and not only on the sticker they carry on the windshield.

So he explained Susana gmez, Deputy Director of Vehicles of the DGT, participant in the webinar organized by EY Mobility Center. The parking meter will register when accessing the license plate the amount of the parking of vehicles, penalizing the larger, oversized SUVs that have become popular.

This stratification of payment is in line with what manufacturers have been asking for vehicles, which pay the most polluting, although in this case it would be applicable to those that occupy more space, which they are also usually the most polluting in the case of large SUVs with a heat engine, weighed down by the increased weight and adverse aerodynamics of their design.

Classification by ADAS

The DGT is attentive to various models that are being applied in Europe for the regulation of urban traffic and the occupation of space by vehicles. One of them is ‘Transport for London’, the body that orders transport in the city of London. This regulator has set a schedule for phase out delivery vans with fewer driver assistance systems, when verifying that the number of accidents in these fleets had increased enormously. It awards from one to five stars to each model according to its ADAS so that those with only one will not be able to circulate the following year and so on until only those with five stars remain. It is under study by the DGT.

Tests carried out with urban transport fleets have confirmed the evidence that the degree of autonomy and driver assistance systems considerably reduces the number of traffic accidents.

Platforms and data

In a different vein, Gmez explained the need to share data through the DGT 3.0 platform with all municipalities to harmonize loading and unloading spaces and times, events or incidents in real time. The deputy director of the DGT added that the platform “needs customers” and that Sharing data is not a problem, since it is an “anonymous, truthful and free” platform. whose information “goes only to those who request it.” A request to the manufacturers …

Laura Ros, director of Volkswagen Spain, did not directly pick up the glove of the DGT representative, although she declared the progress of her company in cybersecurity and data, something inalienable and that is regulated in Europe with a guarantee legislation that protects the user.

Automotive technology, which advances at a pace that breaks all foreseeable deadlines, allows us to venture that the autonomous car with level 5 in less than expected. “In 10 years we could see very important advances in that direction. “predicts the director of Volkswagen.

Ros points out that the “most difficult” part of the work in the transition to electric driving by manufacturers “is done” and now “the great challenge is the software” to take to the autonomous car, “because we want zero emissions, but also zero accidents“.

Jos Portilla, general director of the Automotive Suppliers Association, Sernauto, pointed out that today the relationship between companies and manufacturers “It is no longer the classic between customer and supplier”, but they are ‘partners’. And in this sense, he pointed out that the automotive industry “must adapt with anticipation and strategic analysis” to the rapid evolution that is unfolding and that it must “reformulate” its portfolio and make “a radical commitment to innovation”, with public-private collaboration, but also between private companies.

Spain, leading

The speakers agreed that Spain can be at the forefront of smart and sustainable mobility in the coming years if it takes advantage of the potential it currently has. “Once Expressions of Interest (MDI) find their field of application, we will be able to position ourselves as a benchmark. It is a very beautiful challenge and we have everything to make it a success“Susana Gmez said about it.

“It is a unique moment for the sector and we live it as a privilege “, expressed Laura Ros, for whom” if European funds are taken advantage of, we have a country capable of being ahead “in sustainable mobility.” Spain has the highest mix of renewables in Europe. Between car and component manufacturers Spain could be a leader in electromobility and software development, a reference”.

