LONDON, July 14, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Total Telecom has reported that China is making steady progress towards its goal of mass-producing 14nm chips next year.

According to Dr. Wen Xiaojun, Deputy Director of the Electronics Institute of China Electronics and Information Industry Development Research Institute, despite technical difficulties, there is still great hope that 14nm chips they can be produced on a large scale next year.

The development of the 14nm chips has overcome many technical problems. These achievements have enabled China to cover the entire integrated circuit industrial chain system in this country. Fundamentally, they have reversed the passive situation, which required the introduction of a full suite of processing technologies.

The rapid development of 14nm chip manufacturing in China demonstrates the success of its “payback” strategy, which is primarily for companies to leverage already installed technology units to meet overall chip needs. In this way, they can focus on optimizing design and packaging.

Total Telecom notes that China’s recently acquired 14nm chip production capacity is completely innovative as this technology is the most valuable on the market today. As a result, it can not only enable China to be self-sufficient, but also cope with the unprecedented shortage of chips in the world.

Dr. Wen highlighted the importance of 14nm to 12nm chip production lines for the semiconductor industry. Technology of at least 14nm can meet 70% of the needs of today’s semiconductor manufacturing processes, which holds great potential for artificial intelligence chips, high-end processors and automobiles.

The Chinese semiconductor industry must continue to make great efforts to maintain its growth trajectory. Several new and innovative use cases will become the norm, so the demand for chips with at least 14nm will be even higher. China must then accelerate the mass production of 14nm chips to take advantage of new market opportunities.

