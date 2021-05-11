Large police raid against the falsification of driver’s licenses: 424 detainees from a plot that falsified at least 1,800 documents

More of 400 arrested and 16 police records for falsifying at least 1,846 driving licenses. With these figures, the macro-operation carried out jointly by the Mossos d’Esquadra and the National Police in which they have arrested the “brain” of the plot, a computer scientist from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) that he would have obtained a large sum of money with this illicit activity.

The operation has been carried out this Tuesday in Catalonia, mainly in the province of Girona, and has allowed to dismantle this criminal group that charged between 4,000 and 10,000 euros for issuing and selling these fraudulent permits throughout Spain.

Among the 424 detainees, there is the main nucleus of the plot, made up of about twenty people, according to sources close to the investigation, and by his “brain”, a computer scientist from the DGT who allegedly He was in charge of altering databases, falsifying driving licenses and committing fraud with the points of the license, which restored on demand.

In addition to the leaders of the plot, who will go to court once the police have completed the report, the operation it also plans to arrest more than 800 people they would have paid for the cards.

In fact, the operation is expected to last several days, since, if a buyer of the cards is not located, a search and arrest warrant will be issued against him.

This is due to the completion of an operation of the Criminal Investigation Division together with the police to dismantle an organization that operates under the Spanish State, expediting driving licenses and related documentation pic.twitter.com/pHfML0Fq5p – Mossos (@mossos) May 11, 2021

The court of instruction number 1 of Girona instructs the cause for the crimes of documentary falsification, bribery, bribery, money laundering and criminal group, after the investigation was opened in 2020 following a police complaint.

Since then, 1,846 drivers have been identified in Spain that circulate with a card obtained through payment to this organization and outside of any procedure of access, accreditation, examination and official processing.

The head magistrate of the court will take a statement from the 1,846 buyers of these cards in person or by videoconference. On the other hand, the DGT will annul the driving licenses obtained fraudulently, according to sources from the Government Delegation in Catalonia.

The macro-operation, the largest carried out jointly by the Mossos d’Esquadra and the National Police in this community, began at half past six in the morning with simultaneous entries into the homes of the main suspects.

In total, there have been 16 tickets in the Girona municipalities of Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Calonge, Llagostera and Quart and in the Barcelona municipality of Vic and it operates in 25 Spanish provinces.

The agents they have arrested the computer scientist in an address located on the Castell d’Aro de Sant Feliu de Guíxols road, in addition to registering the apartment and a vehicle that was parked inside the enclosure.

The CSIF civil servants union reported this Tuesday that this computer scientist was a external worker and it has regretted that they chose to hire these services instead of expanding the staff of public workers.

On the other hand, in a statement, the CSIF has also stated that DGT workers are concerned because this computer scientist frequently accessed their computers.