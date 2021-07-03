Large multinationals tremble: 15% global tax gains support from 130 countries

Large multinationals must be very attentive to the support obtained by the new plan coordinated by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), for the creation of a global minimum tax as part of an effort to prevent multinationals from shirking tax responsibilities by shifting your earnings to countries with low rates.

And it is that 130 countries and jurisdictions of the 139 that make up part of the so-called “inclusive framework” of the OECD, agreed to establish new guidelines for an international tax reform, in addition to defining the rules for sharing the spoils of large multinationals such as Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook, published El Financiero.

“After years of intense work and negotiations, This landmark package will ensure that large multinational companies pay their fair share of taxes everywhere”Said Mathias Cormann, Secretary General of the OECD.

The two-pillar package aims to ensure that large multinational companies pay taxes where they operate and make a profit, while adding much-needed certainty and stability to the international tax system, the body explained in a statement.

According to the information the first pillar will ensure a more equitable distribution of benefits and tax rights between countries with respect to multinational companies, including large digital companies.

It would reallocate some tax rights on multinational companies in their home countries to the markets in which they do business and from which they make profits, regardless of whether the companies have a physical presence on site.

With this, it would be expected that the tax rights on earnings of more than $ 100 billion dollars would be reallocated to the jurisdictions of the market each year.

Regarding the second pillar, this proposes a floor to competition on corporate income tax, through the introduction of a tax rate of at least 15%, which will generate about $ 150 billion in additional global tax revenue annually.

“This two-pillar plan will be of great help to countries that need to mobilize the fiscal revenue needed to restore their public finances and budgets, while investing in essential public services, infrastructure and measures necessary for a robust recovery and sustainable after the crisis ”of Covid-19, according to the statement.

Participating countries agreed fine-tune details before October and for the pact to come into force in 2023.

