Large microorganisms can travel hundreds of kilometers through the atmosphere

Project researchers MICROAIRPOLAR from the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) and the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) have shown that large microorganisms, of a few hundred microns, can travel great distances through the air.

According to current models, not all microorganisms are susceptible to being suspended or transported through the atmosphere long distances from their origin.

The results, published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, expand and modify some very relevant aspects of what was known until now in aerobiology, a field that provides important knowledge, for example, to avoid and control pests that damage crops, or to control the transmission of infectious diseases both in the livestock industry and among the human population.

Although the atmosphere plays a crucial role in the dispersal of microorganismsAs well as the connectivity of most of the ecosystems present on Earth, it is currently the least known biome on the planet. Due to its importance in various fields of study, in recent decades interest in microbial diversity and dispersion in the atmosphere has increased.

The atmosphere is known to be a habitat that is home to a large number and diversity of microorganisms. However, the concentration of these can vary due to various factors, such as specific meteorological phenomena (tornadoes, dust from the Sahara, etc.), the local influence of ecosystems or the time of day or year.

To identify the origin of the airborne microorganisms, scientists use physical-mathematical modeling of the trajectories that the air masses that carry them have been able to travel. However, according to current models, not all microorganisms are susceptible to being suspended or transported through the atmosphere long distances from their origin, due to physical limitations such as their size or density: a small size favors a greater residence of the microorganism in the air, and therefore a dispersion at a greater distance.

Local influence and dispersal of large microorganisms

In their work, the team showed that the abundance of microorganisms in the air is affected by all of the local weather conditions.

“As the atmospheric variables are so closely related to each other, we decided to study the relationship of the abundance of the microorganisms in the air with the general atmospheric conditions and not with each one of the meteorological variables separately ”, the researchers detail.

The finding is of great importance for the study and prediction of the level of risk against invasive species of vulnerable ecosystems due to climate change

“During the sampling time,” they continue, “two different situations occurred: a first period with high cyclonic activity defined by various rainfall, low pressure and high speed of the wind, where we find a greater abundance of microorganisms; and a second period in which the anticyclone was dominant and the meteorological conditions were more stable and mild, where we found less abundance of microorganisms ”.

Scientists incorporated new elements related to the behavior of biological particles into the mathematical models that had been used until now to study dispersion. They showed that large microorganisms can also travel long distances through the air.

“When we were making the observations of the samples under the epifluorescence microscope, we did not believe what we were seeing: cyanobacterial filaments and eukaryotic algae up to 0.4 millimeters. At that time we realized that the current dispersion models do not consider relevant biological issues, such as the real forms of microorganisms or the loss of density suffered by dehydration during the trip ”.

With the development of new models that consider these two factors, the experts were able to verify that, indeed, these microorganisms could come from places located hundreds of kilometers away.

This finding is, according to the team, of great importance for various fields. For example, for the study and prediction of the level of risk against invasive species of vulnerable ecosystems due to climate change, or for the study of the colonization of the areas that have been covered with snow for thousands of years and that are discovered by the recent deglaciation.

“This work is the result of a close collaboration between biologists, meteorologists and statisticians. The sum of the contribution of the three disciplines allowed us to obtain unexpected results of great relevance ”, conclude the authors.

Reference:

Galbán, S., et al. (2021). “Local meteorological conditions, shape and desiccation influence dispersal capabilities for airborne microorganisms”. Science of the Total Environment, 780: 146653. doi: 10.1016 / j.scitotenv.2021.146653

