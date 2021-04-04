Large investors review their strategy in Spanish renewables

Related news

The investment fever in renewable energy it does not stop adding temperature. The listed companies in the sector on the Spanish stock market are at the forefront of the revaluation table one year after the outbreak of the pandemic and in recent weeks there have been legions of institutional investors who have taken the opportunity to alter their positions in the sector.

As a result of the strong rebound that many companies in the sector accumulate in recent months, widespread enthusiasm begins to lead to increased caution and a more attentive care to the casuistry of each one of the companies. Thus, while some have seen their reference investors increase their weight in recent days, others have suffered the increased stalking of bassists.

Solaria It is a clear example of how this vertiginous rise in prices – it has appreciated by 140% in the last 12 months – generates mixed feelings among large investors. The hedge fund Marshall Wace just increased his short positions in the company, while Mirova, one of the firms associated with the French group Natixis, has just emerged as a relevant long shareholder with 3% of its shares.

Specifically, the hedge fund has increased its downward pressure on Solaria to equal its highest levels in this pandemic year, at 0.7% of its capital. This position is in addition to that of four other hedging vehicles that account for 4.65% of the photovoltaic. These are Helikon Investments (1.57%), Odey Asset Management (1.17%), Citadel Advisors (0.7%) and Alvento Capital Partners (0.51%), which debuted in the strategy just two weeks ago.

Among the longs, the manager of the Deutsche Bank group has once again exceeded 3% of its share capital, a level around which it has been moving for months, always according to the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV ). In the opposite direction, this is the height from which the US firm Invesco has gone down, which now declares positions for 2.49% of the shares of a company whose strategic plan prompted a large checkout among many opportunists.

Bears and widening

In the case of Audax Renewables, the bears fatten their pressure in recent weeks to the point that 5.82% of their shares are already working in short positions. Two of those that have increased the bet against a company that adds up to 37% in the last year are BNP Paribas and DE Shaw & Co, which account for 0.67% and 1.12% of the listed company respectively.

Despite the fact that several investment firms begin to warn that the market potential of the sector begins to be reduced while the financing plans to promote the development of green energies remain stuck, Grenergy still escapes the claw of the bass players.

At least no one yet declares positions for a minimum of 0.5%, the threshold that the supervisor considers relevant and from which it forces to be discovered before the market as a whole.

What has been seen in the company has been a round trip from the US fund Millennium Group Management. Although its investment weight was limited to 1.04%, the transience of its movement is one more symptom of the turmoil that the sector is experiencing in financial markets and the agility with which money moves in recent times. An example is the fact that the company itself has successfully closed an accelerated capital increase reserved for institutional companies of € 105 million.

The newbie in the bag

Even the ‘novice’ in the sector and in the Spanish stock market has been the target of portfolio rebalancing in recent days. The Murcian Soltec, protagonist of the only debut in the national park in the last two years, has just become an investment destination for the American manager Invesco and for the Nordic Swedbank.

For just a few days, they have declared 2.46% and 3% of their share capital respectively. The investment bank based in Sweden has thus become its fifth relevant shareholder five months after its stock market debut. A period in which the manufacturer of solar trackers has more than doubled its listing price. From the 4.82 euros to which their shares were placed to the more than 10 that now mark their titles.

Rotation not only quarterly

All these movements occur around the first quarter jump of the year, a moment that many managers take advantage of to rethink and recalibrate their investment preferences. Something that occurs in the middle of “a very active market that will bring many surprises and in which we are going to see movements in the coming weeks “, according to the director in the commercial area of ​​the firm Andersen Tax & Legal, Ignacio Blanco, in a recent conversation with Invertia.

The change of discourse goes further and some investment firms have opted in recent days for move out of a determined euphoria by the values ​​favored by this phase of the cycle to a more restrained posture. If Solaria closed 2020 as the most powerful value of the Ibex 35 with a revaluation of 247%, in the first quarter of 2021 it has become the worst of the selective with a cumulative decline of slightly over 24%.

A recent Bank of America report this week wondered if “the cyclical rally is coming to an end” on European stocks. And the question came from the same entity that last month drew attention to the concentration of investments from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which is coming fueling the boom in prices in European renewables.