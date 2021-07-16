Large forest fires and global climate change

A study determines the four main ingredients that cause large forest fires.

The research is the work of a team led by researchers from the Desertification Research Center (CIDE), a joint center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the University of Valencia and the Generalitat Valenciana, all of these entities in Spain.

Those four main ingredients are, according to the study: ignition, fuel, drought and appropriate weather conditions.

The new study establishes a model that shows how these four ingredients are related and argues that climate change increases the ideal conditions for large fires.

Researchers have identified that large fires occur when three thresholds are crossed simultaneously: ignition thresholds, fuel availability thresholds, and drought thresholds. These three thresholds are more easily crossed with certain meteorological conditions, such as dry winds (for example, the west in the Valencian Community) and the high temperatures favored by global climate change.

Once these limits have been crossed, fires that can be of great magnitude are generated, the so-called megafires, which also promote their own dynamics in firestorms, against which firefighters see their extinguishing capacity exceeded. “These conditions have occurred on various occasions in the Valencian Community, and it is foreseeable that they will amplify in the coming years as climate change advances,” says Juli G. Pausas, CSIC researcher at CIDE and co-author of this study along with Jon Keeley of the United States Geological Survey.

Dry winds and high temperatures favored by climate change encourage the start and spread of large forest fires. (Photo: NPS)

Weather conditions appear as a trigger for fires to occur in a given ecosystem, since they lower the thresholds for the other three ingredients. According to this study, climate change in the form of drought and high temperatures makes it possible that fewer ignitions and less fuel are needed to start large forest fires. In the same direction, the fact that more and more tropical hurricanes are reaching the coasts of the Iberian Peninsula, favoring the spread of fires.

“It is important to note that fire-friendly ignition and weather conditions are not sufficient for large fires; extensive and flammable biomass is also needed ”, explains the CIDE researcher. The availability of this fuel is affected by the topography, the type of vegetation, its structure and the human use of the forest, among other factors. “A certain continuity of fuel is required to generate large fires, and in the Valencian Community, as well as in the entire Mediterranean basin, this continuity is generated mainly by rural abandonment, that is, by the reduction of agriculture and grazing ”, Says Pausas.

Climate change not only affects the behavior of fire making it more intense, but also influences the increase in the size and duration of the fire, as well as the periods conducive to large fires.

To manage the triggers for these large fires, the study authors suggest that avoiding just one of these key factors – ignitions, drought, or fuel continuity – could significantly reduce the likelihood of their occurrence.

“It is important to reduce ignitions in areas where the wind plays a preponderant role in generating large fires. On the other hand, generating fuel discontinuities, the so-called mosaics, is more relevant in ecosystems where drought is key to fires ”, reveals Pausas. The researchers propose that, when modifying these factors is not possible, fire danger zones be designated where human activity is minimized, as is now done with areas near active volcanoes or in areas prone to flooding. .

The study is titled “Wildfires and global change · and has been published in the academic journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment, of the Ecological Society of the United States. (Source: CSIC)