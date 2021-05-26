Large financial companies highlight economic benefits for the United States with an immigration reform



Senator Bob Menéndez.

Photo: Michael Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

Although activists and defenders of immigrants, as well as Democratic congressmen have highlighted the economic benefits for the United States with an immigration reform, now these voices are joined by the big financiers.

This was revealed by the senator Bob Menendez (New Jersey), who is leading efforts in the Senate to pass the Citizenship Law 2021, promoted by the president Joe biden.

He indicated that in an audience with executives from several financial institutions, they expressed their support for a reform and highlighted the importance of approving it, since they consider “that it would allow the country to build a stronger and more robust economy.”

The CEOs who participated in the hearing are Charles W. Scharfby Wells Fargo & Co .; David M. Solomonby Goldman Sachs; Jane Fraser, from Citigroup; Jamie Dimon, from JPMorgan Chase & Co .; Brian Thomas Moynihan, Bank of America, and James P. Gormanby Morgan Stanley.

An immigration reform would mean $ 1.5 trillion for the United States in a 10-year period, as well as the creation of more than two million jobs, indicates the American Immigration Council, which also points out that in the same period, the country would have to allocate $ 2.6 billion dollars for the deportation system.

The project is in negotiations by representative Linda Sánchez (California) and by Senator Menéndez, seeking the endorsement of the 10 senators required for approval in the Senate.

“(Menéndez) has made it clear that if Republicans refuse to negotiate in good faith, then the Biden Administration should seize any opportunity to achieve meaningful reform that offers a path to citizenship for hard-working undocumented immigrants across the country“, Advances the office of the Democrat, who is the highest ranking Latino congressman in Congress.

In addition to this bill, Congress is discussing other proposals, including one from Republicans, although the ones that are making the most progress are those from Democrats.

The Chamber has already approved the Dream and Promise Law and the Agricultural Work Modernization Law, but there is also on the table the Essential Workers Act which, so far, is considered the closest alternative to President Biden’s original project, since it would grant citizenship to some five million undocumented people, including ‘dreamers’, TPS holders and agricultural workers.

In a forum with We Are Home, the representative Raul ruiz (California), president of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, announced that the Democrats are preparing the legal arguments for push any law under the Reconciliation rule, which requires a simple majority.

So far no Republican congressman has publicly supported the Democratic bills, but Senator Menendez’s office indicated that there have been several meetings on the issue.