New indicators are emerging that show the serious recession that the national economy is facing. The total sales of large companies (correcting for changes in the value of products and the impact the calendar may have), they fell apart in March. Specifically, 12.5% ​​sank as a “consequence of the impact on activity in the second fortnight of measures linked to the state of alarm”.

It would be necessary to go back to the financial crisis of 2008-2009 to observe such sharp falls. If the trend continues when April data is on the table, the drop could be the deepest since this statistic was created.

In the first quarter of the year as a whole, the decrease in March translates into a decrease of -4.1%, more than five points below the rate registered in the previous quarter. According to the figures of the Tax Agency, the new data supposes «a complete break with the moderate slowdown that had been observed in the previous months ».

The decrease in sales has both an internal and external component, the official report details. The internal sales 11.7% contracted in March. The accumulated decrease in the quarter was 4%, compared to the growth of 0.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019. By destination, final consumption decreased by 11.1%, falling by an average of 2.9% in the first trimester. In the investment the contraction has been even more intense: specifically the investment in capital goods and software sales sank 16.4% while in the building the fall has been 8.2%. In the quarter as a whole, both components of the investment of the country’s large companies show a similar evolution, with decreases of 2% and 1.8% respectively.

The exports 13.4% of the large companies fell in March, interrupting the timid improvement observed in February. The decrease in these sales became more intense in those destined for third countries (-15.5%) than in those for the EU (-11.6%). In the quarter as a whole, the decline was identical to that of total sales (-4.1%).

On the other hand, earners of earned income, a fiscal indicator that serves to approximate the evolution of salaried employment, only decreased in March by only -0.1%. However, this slight decrease is tricky, since «the workers affected by an ERTE se continue to be counted as recipients since they continue to receive part of their remuneration from their company (it is a similar situation to the one that occurs in the affiliation to Social Security) ”, explains the Tax Agency.

However as remuneration average gross income falls by less than 1.4% in March, and practically cancels the accumulated salary increases in the first two months of 2020, an exercise that will go down in history due to the most intense fall in activity of the last decades like consequence of the coronavirus crisis and government management.