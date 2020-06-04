Some writers repeated during their careers that they only did things to be able to write about them. Another phenomenon occurs in the digital age, which does not affect writers in particular, but the masses in general. We live every moment to share it, from the gallery of our smartphones to social networks. Photos, videos and any memory. If you don’t share it, it’s as if you don’t.

So a hard drive is vital, an accessory to keep all the nostalgia. And we have to be prepared. What better medicine than to remember our vacations dreaming that they will come again. For it, hard drives are our greatest ally. The perfect space to store all our photos and videos, so that they are safe and we can always visit them. With this text we offer you a selection of the best hard drives on the market. You will remember them!

The price per gigabyte, USB connection, read speed, design, weight, quality of materials and your warranty will be some of the details that we will take into account when choosing.

WD My Passport hard drive

One of the preferred options for technology lovers, and especially for image collectors. This Western Digital hard drive is a safe bet when it comes to getting this type of product. With a ideal size, available in eight colors, USB 3.0 port and complete software that make WD My Passport a spectacular alternative.

Your clients stand out This hard drive is reliable, fast, and very quiet, and works perfectly for backup and file protection. Its versions range from 1 TB to 4 TB, among which its price fluctuates. The WD My Passport is a very cheap option, since we can find it on the market for figures close to € 60 (in its 1 TB version). Experts say it is the best-built hard drive, and point to its exceptional speed in performing its tasks. With the WD My Passport all your files will be in the best hands. And most importantly, your memories too.

Seagate Expansion Hard Drive

Another of the most successful alternatives in the hard drive market. His fame comes to him for having one of the highest reading speeds, a differentiating factor for working with files. Its consumers review the attractiveness of its design, for its dynamic and light weight. The Seagate Expansion hard drive is the most suitable if you are going to carry your hard drive with you.

The one we propose in these lines is a reliable bet at a very competitive price, since we can access your purchase for around € 60 (in its 1 TB version). The Seagate Expansion hard drive features fast data transfer thanks to the USB 3.0 connection. And it stands out as an easy-to-use storage solution; It is easily installed and you can start saving your digital files from the first moment. To give you an idea, this hard drive in its 1 TB model it will allow us to save up to a thousand hours of digital video, 250 2-hour films in DVD quality, more than 320 thousand photos and almost 17 thousand hours of digital music. A capital amount of content in a very light and handy product.

Toshiba Canvio hard drive

Among the technological public it is recognized as the best cheap. Of a sober design, in black, compact, light and very effective. It also has among its main features its reading speed, as we mentioned with the Seagate Expansion. The Toshiba Canvio hard drive can be found for less than € 60 in the market and shines for its simple installation, that facilitates the task from the beginning. By connecting your micro USB 3.0 cable and by checking the LED cable it is already on.

This hard disk recognizes each computer without the need to install any program, although this makes it lose the option of automatic file saving. The model we are dealing with from the Japanese brand Toshiba also stands out for being very quiet, since the vibrations emitted by the device are practically imperceptible. Nothing gets hot while you work and with its 1 TB capacity it allows us to store endless files. Finally, we must say that the Canvio is equipped with the NTFS system usable in Windows. As for its weak points, it requires formatting to be used on Mac and does not provide software.

Silicon Power Armor A60 hard drive

Here we present you a very peculiar hard drive. The Silicon Power Armor A60 is reputed to be the ideal profile for adventurers. For its robust and resistant design, both water and shock, with reinforced models and bold colors. Very marked characteristics for a highly segmented profile. The wildest holidays will be saved on this device.

Silicon Power Armor A60 hard drive it is designed to travel with him. It has the particularity of having been created by the testing laboratory of the developing equipment of the American Army, in order to guarantee the strength of the product. It has a USB 3.0 connector and presents its rounded edges, but this hard disk also presents some disadvantage. It is an external device without software, although by downloading the SP Widget program you can make a backup of your data in a synchronized way. And it does not shine for its speed, being a heavier hard drive. Its price is around € 75, a very affordable figure for this product for adventurers.

Samsung SSD T5 hard drive

If we opt for a hard disk in which the excellence, efficiency and quality, here we have the winning option. The Samsung SSD T5 is located in the high-end of these devices, with all the extras that a hard drive can offer. It features an elegant design, is incredibly fast and very quiet. Its characteristics raise the price, Which is situated around € 195, a justified figure. If you are looking for one of the most efficient and sophisticated hard drives, the Samsung SSD T5 is ahead.

This device is a virguería. Compact and very resistant, since it overcomes falls of up to two meters in height, but also adapted so that you can carry it in your pocket. It is offered in two colors: blue for its 250 and 500 GB versions and black for the one and two TB versions. It has such advanced connectivity that it is USB-C, although it has a classic USB 3.0 adapter. It brings a new generation of memory, which makes it different from other hard drives, with which it achieves incredible read speeds.. It is formatted for seamless use on Windows and Mac, and adds the fastest transfer rates on the market. And all this respecting the maximum silence. The Samsung SSD T5 hard drive is a technological gem worth betting on. You can show off all the memories in the world!

LaCie USB Drive Hard Drive

From the high range to the mid-range. The LaCie hard drive delivers in all its facets, from design to compatibility with Windows and Mac.

As for connectivity, it allows you a connection Micro USB 3.0 and link it with Time Machine to perform automatic backups. Operates at very good reading and data transfer speed (625 MB per second) and it is presented as a sophisticated alternative in the market. Its price is competitive if you want to buy a quality hard drive.

Western Digital My Book Duo Hard Drive

We end up with a high-end product. The hard drive that stores everything, in almost infinite space. It offers endless details: high processing speed, easy to maintain and includes several programs to operate with it. If you dream of being able to save each of your memories, you have to get the Western Digital My Book Duo hard drive.

Its only drawback is that it is less portable than the rest, but its enormous storage capacity justifies everything. And its price is more than justified, since this hard drive in its 4 TB version comes out for around € 175. If you are looking to have the maximum space to store, this is your hard drive.

* All purchase prices included in this article are updated as of 01-31-2020.