BRASILIA – Amid the federal government’s efforts to unlock credit in Brazil during the pandemic period, the balance of banking transactions with smaller companies grew at a much lower pace than that seen among larger companies. Central Bank data show that, while the credit balance rose 9% in operations with larger companies, there was an increase of only 2.1% in the case of smaller companies.

The data takes into account the entire balance of credit operations carried out with companies, with free or targeted resources (savings and BNDES money). The BC classifies micro, small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) as those with annual gross revenue of up to R $ 300 million or total assets of up to R $ 240 million. Above these values, companies are considered large.

In nominal terms, the credit balance for SMEs increased by R $ 11.4 billion in March, to R $ 552.5 billion. The increase was much lower than R $ 81 billion increase among the largest companies, which reached a balance of R $ 983.7 billion – the greatest value in history.

The figures are noteworthy because large companies are precisely those with the greatest possibility of accessing financing through other means, such as the issuance of bonds or the foreign market.

In March, according to the BC, the credit balance through the issuance of securities and external operations by companies continued to grow, which suggests that loans made by large companies to banks in Brazil represented an increase in operations.

Difficulties

In the case of SMEs, which have fewer alternatives to finance themselves through the financial market, bank loans also rose in March, but at a slower pace.

“Because they have a better risk rating, larger companies have an easier time getting credit now,” said the economist Isabela Tavares, specialist in the credit area of ​​Trends Consultoria Integrada. According to her, smaller companies have difficulties to present the necessary documentation. In addition, they have lower cash flow, which increases the risk of default in times of crisis.

“This worries, because the most vulnerable companies have no way to stay for many months”, warns Isabela Tavares. It is precisely the smaller companies that employ more workers in Brazil. “It is worrying that they are unable to reach credit,” adds the economist.

Since the end of February, BC and the Ministry of Economy have been working to maintain liquidity in the financial market and, at the same time, offer resources to companies of all sizes. Among the measures is the availability of resources for banks, in the amount of R $ 1.2 trillion. In addition, the government launched a credit line for payroll, for companies with revenues between R $ 360 thousand and R $ 10 million. The line has the potential to release R $ 40 billion. On Monday, in a new initiative, the Ministry of Economy announced the reduction of bureaucracy for the granting of loans.

In total, bank credit increased by 2.85% in Marchcompared to February, for a total market volume of R $ 3.587 trillion. Last month, was R $ 3.477 trillion. According to the BC, it was the biggest monthly expansion of this indicator since September 2008 – when it grew 3.68%.

