04/06/2021 at 11:30 PM CEST

First meeting of the Second Phase of Second B with enthusiasm and expectation for him Laredo and the Ebro, who will see the faces in the stadium Campo San Lorenzo at 8:30 p.m. this Wednesday.

The Laredo ranked 7th in the First Phase of Second B with 24 points and figures of 17 goals in favor and 27 against.

With respect to his rival, the Ebro ranked fourth in the previous phase of the league with 28 points and a balance of 15 goals for and 17 against.