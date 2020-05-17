TVE presenter Lara Siscar.TVE

Television is one of the major escape routes from confinement by the coronavirus. Whether to escape on fictional worlds, on distant islands or to find out about the last hour. And never have so many people been home on weekends with connected television. On Spanish Television, on Saturdays and Sundays the most recognizable faces are those of the television newscasters Lara Siscar and Lluís Guilera, who spent a month and a half taking turns on the set for the news audience. Now they have resubmitted together. Siscar (Gandía, 1977) and his partner have a commitment: to humanize information on public television that is not easy to communicate.

Question. How has the coordination been on the weekends?

Answer. We took turns, each weekend was introduced by one and the other was dedicated to telecommuting. We were both still doing homework, even if we weren’t presenting. In the case of Lluís, he is the editor. And in mine, they sent me a huge computer that connects to Torrespaña’s internal system and had access to our programs and images and was in charge of generating information, making parts and whatever the scale needed.

P. What did it feel like when you had to do a set?

R. Responsibility, because in addition, each of the announcements of extension, as well as great news, such as changes in the alarm states have been taking place on weekends in the appearances of Pedro Sánchez. As you know what it means for the population, for the spectators who see you, but also for you as a citizen and as a family member, partner or friend of citizens, in some way the pulse increases. They are not normal newscasts for obvious reasons.

P. Do you miss those newscasts?

R. Yes, especially for what it means of a certain informative calm that reflects in some way that society is going down a more peaceful path, not with as many shocks as now, which is true that informatively it can even provoke greater attention, not only that you They hear and see you, but from yourself as a journalist, this thing with the journalistic pulse, but always for this reason, it makes up for it. I am looking forward to the regular newscasts.

P. After so many days, how do you get the news to be almost single-issue?

R. They are more than 40 days talking almost exclusively about topics that have to do with the coronavirus. At first it shocked us a lot, but it is true that in a situation like this, any other information that does not have to do with the virus and its consequences, somehow moves from the center of interest. At first we thought that perhaps even our viewers would wonder why so much about the coronavirus, but it is that worldwide right now there is no other issue that marks aspects of life like this.

P. What do you notice that on weekends there are more people watching the news?

R. We notice it not only because of the audience ratings, which is something that neither reaches me directly nor I usually look at, but we do receive messages, almost always positive, from people who know us and also see us. In the weekend newscast we always try to give it a realistically hopeful touch, also looking at the positive or solidarity points in the first moments, in which all the data were only negative and people let us know that this made them feel good . That for us was very satisfying, because it is what makes up for our effort to present the information in a different way. Now it is very difficult for people to put on the news and let it play as background music, now they sit down to listen to what the data is, how things are, how we are going, how we are going to go, that is why I dedicate a lot of time to this delicate way of giving the data of the infected, those of the deceased, trying not to be data. I always think about it a lot, I try not to say 300 dead, but 300 deceased people. And then how to give as positive, and this positive very in quotes, the fact that only, also very in quotes, 300 people have died. This type of thing that if you do not stop to think, it comes out as a very cold phrase at the beginning and that we in the Newscast of the weekend try to humanize to the maximum.

P. And they have the responsibility of being public television …

R. Sure. I will always defend that public service, with all that it entails, is positive. I am very proud to work in a public service, because I also believe it, that also makes me accept that we are more exposed to criticism and the demands of the population, and it is good that this is the case. We try to do our best and try to make all sensitivities feel taken into account. And if at any time we do not succeed, it is good to be informed.

P. Working all day with information, then how do you disconnect?

R. I only put the TV on or to watch movies at night as soon as the News ends, because yes, I see the one at 3:00 pm and the one at 9:00 pm. And the newspapers. The real disconnect is above all reading, now I have discovered Sapiens, which is a book that I should have read before, which is very interesting, with which I am learning a lot, and studying Russian, that I have telematic classes. And I have a fixed video call every day, just after the applause, which usually lasts about an hour, with my parents, who have them in Valencia. When all this started, it had been a month since I saw them, I am an only child and we talk for an hour every day by videoconference.

P. They have the added bonus that they see him on TV …

R. And that makes them feel very good, it is as if they were close.

