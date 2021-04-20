Lara cardinals will have Carlos Mendoza as manager

The team of Cardinals from Lara, made official the hiring of Carlos Mendoza placeholder image, bench coach of the New York Yankees, for the position of manager for the 2021-2022 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP)

According to a press release from the Cardinals from Lara, announced that for the upcoming 2021-2022 season of the LVBP, the experienced Venezuelan coach, Carlos Mendoza, He will be the manager of the Larense organization.

With the official departure of José Moreno, the Cardinals from Lara officially they already have a new manager and it is Carlos Mendoza placeholder image, announced even ahead of time since the same team management commented that the new helmsman for the 2021-2022 harvest of LVBP it was going to be announcing in the month of May.

Carlos Mendoza placeholder image, who has experience with the Yankees, also has a past with the Cardinals from Lara, since in 2017-2018 he was as bench coach of the crepuscular and had been announced to return in 2019-2020 in the same role but due to the MLB situation with the LVBP could not come.

“It’s a dream come true, one like Barquisimetano being a faithful fan of the Cardinals from Lara Since I was little, I had the possibility of retiring as a player with them in Venezuela and now I will be a manager, with great pride and commitment I will assume this responsibility ”, Carlos Mendoza.

The experience of Mendoza undoubtedly favorites the Cardinals from Lara for the new course of the LVBP, being Aaron Boone’s right-hand man on the Yankees and even being considered at the time to lead the Boston Red Sox before Alex Cora’s return.

“We have a group of young Creole players but with experience in the League, which puts us in a fairly reliable situation,” added the new manager of Cardinals from Lara.

What’s more, Carlos Mendoza placeholder image, did not hesitate to assure that now as manager of the Cardinals from Lara, the goal is to be champions and give the twilight fans another title in the LVBP.

