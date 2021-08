Lara Arruabarrena He has done it again. After signing two 6-0 double victories last April at the WTA in Monterrey, this time Toulouse was given a double donut in the first round match of the Cluj-Napoca WTA 250, in Romania. The Spanish won 6-0 and 6-0 against Evelyne Tiron to advance to the round of 16 of the final draw.