Lara Arruabarrena manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round at the expense of tennis player Carol Zhao

05/28/2021

On at 15:45 CEST

Lara Arruabarrena, Spaniard, number 191 in the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning the qualifying round at Roland-Garros by 6-4 and 6-2 in an hour and twenty-nine minutes to the Canadian Carol zhao, number 324 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to be able to access the Roland-Garros tournament.

The data collected about the match show that the Spanish managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 70% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 60% of the service points. As for the Canadian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, her effectiveness was 61%, she made 3 double faults and achieved 44% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. During this part of the competition, in particular, 239 tennis players face each other, of which 111 go on to the final among those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and the invited players. It also takes place from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay.