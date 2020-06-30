Lara Álvarez is enjoying a well-deserved vacation. After three months in Honduras presenting « Survivors » and having to keep a fortnight of quarantine Upon his arrival in Spain, Fernando Alonso’s ex is living what will surely be one of his most familiar summers.

The journalist headed for her native Asturias as soon as the state of alarm ended; And from there, surrounded by her family and without leaving her dog, Choco, Lara gives us photos of how she is living this vacation on her Instagram account.

The Asturian, who a year ago at this time began a passionate romance with Andrés Velencoso, is single and without commitment, enjoying their parents, their brother Bosco, their pet and, of course, their private paradise.

And it is that Lara is in love with the land and as soon as her work commitments allow her, she travels to Gijón to recharge batteries (and incidentally, give us a little envy for the images she publishes).

As on this occasion, in which the presenter has shared a photograph enjoying Colunga, one of the most beautiful landscapes in Asturias. A beautiful viewpoint facing the Cantabrian Sea, transparent waters and a Lara happy and relaxed to be at home. Morenísima and with simple shorts and a cotton shirt, the journalist could not be prettier.

Soon, it will be time to return to work with new projects. But in the meantime, Lara is savoring the landscapes of Asturias to the fullest and reflecting happiness from all the pores of her skin.