Lar España achieves a profit of 9.4 million euros during the first quarter of 2021

Lar Spain, the only Socimi specialized in retail in the Continuous Market, obtained a recurring profit after tax of 9.4 million euros in the first quarter of the year.

The company completed the sale for 59 million euros to the Blackbrook investment fund of 22 commercial premises rented to Eroski, for which it obtained a 24% revaluation of the acquisition price. The amount of the sale has been used to increase liquidity and cash strength, which remains close to 200 million euros.

Also, next Friday 21 will pay the dividend of 31 euro cents per share corresponding to the previous year, which represents a total disbursement of 27.5 million euros and a 6.7% yield per share.

The company has satisfactorily assessed the results obtained in a particularly complex quarter. It should be remembered that while in the first quarter of 2020 the centers were open for almost the entire period, in this first quarter of 2021 restrictions and closures have been very relevant.

In addition, the departure from the consolidation perimeter of the supermarket portfolio and the linearization of the agreements to renegotiate the rents accumulated since the origin of the pandemic, explain that the income was 21 million euros in the quarter, one-off decrease of 13.6%.

Even in a quarter with mobility restrictions in most of the country, the Lar España centers and parks maintained a very relevant volume of visits and declared sales. Between January and March of this year, the centers received 14.9 million visits and declared sales amounted to 160.4 million euros.

The Socimi is confident that the visits, sales and activity of its centers will recover normality and precovid levels starting next summer. At the end of the first quarter of the year, the cinemas were already reopened and most of the leisure and restaurant activities were reactivated.

Likewise, a total of 12 new store openings in Megapark, Vidanova Park, Vistahermosa and Ànec Blau, with an average increase of 1.5% in rents. Almost two-thirds of the total rental area corresponds to fashion, food and home activities, which have proven to be the most resilient during the pandemic and those with the fastest recovery in de-escalations.