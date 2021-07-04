Laptops with WiFi 6: These are the best you can buy in 2021 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

WiFi 6 is a new standard of wireless internet connectivity that has been with us for a long time, increasingly widespread although many people may have it and do not know it. The advantages of WiFi 6 are clear: faster internet speed and more devices connected to the same router.

Most modern mobiles and laptops already include the WiFi 6 standard, but without a compatible router, you will be left as before. That is why it is important both to update your router and your equipment where you connect.

If you are looking to replace your old laptop with a faster one, take advantage of the moment to get a laptop with WiFi 6 and thus squeeze your internet connection.

We have chosen these laptops for several factors. First that have WiFi 6, but also that their value for money is good or that they are the best of different ranges that you can buy. Of course, we also choose for the models that are usually on sale.

You can find equipment of all kinds, both high-end models and cheaper laptops and with a more affordable price. Both PCs with Windows 10, without operating system or Apple laptops with macOS.

Best with macOS: Apple MacBook Pro (M1)

This new Apple laptop already equips its own ARM processor, which provides more speed, lower battery consumption and a more affordable price than the previous model.

Apple’s “professional” notebook has revolutionized the market thanks to its M1 processors. They are clearly superior in most traditional cases, such as speed and performance in a single core, that is, in day-to-day tasks.

This 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 processor has managed to knock out not only other laptops of this type, but also Macs themselves with Intel processors.

In addition to this processor, they already include WiFI 6 connection and up to Bluetooth 5.0 or Thunderbolt 3 ports with DisplayPort and USB 3.1 Gen 2 up to 10 Gb / s.

Display: 13.3-inch Retina Processor: Apple M1 8-core GPU: 7-core Apple RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256 GB Weight: 1.4 kg Operating system: macOS 11

You can already get it on Amazon for only 1,195 euros. In PcComponentes it is also available, but it costs 1,329 euros, its original price. In Media Markt it is also reduced to 1,199 euros.

Best with Windows: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

New laptop in the Surface range with continuous design and hardware improvements. It comes with a 13.5 and 15-inch screen, 11th generation Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen and up to 19 hours of autonomy.

There is no doubt that if you want a laptop that works perfectly with your operating system, you have to go directly to a computer manufactured by the same company. It is the case of this Surface Laptop 4, an excellent laptop and direct competition with Apple’s MacBooks.

This laptop includes the latest of the latest at a reduced price, such as 11th generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors, also very fast RAM and SSD and of course, WiFi 6 to connect you to the fastest networks.

Display: 13.5-inch PixelSense, 2256 x 1504 pixels in 3: 2 format Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 8 GB Storage: 512 GB Weight: 1.2 kg Operating system: Windows 10

On Amazon it is on sale for 1,197 euros with free shipping. This is more than 250 euros off its original price.

At ComputerHoy.com we have tested this Surface Laptop 4 in its model with a Ryzen processor and the conclusions are excellent.

Lightweight and durable: Apple MacBook Air (M1)

This new MacBook Air maintains the design of the previous ones, but makes the leap to the new Apple ARM chip, with better performance but lower energy consumption.

The Apple ultralight is one of the equipment that has made millions of people fall in love since it was launched. Its strengths are still a very solid, light and also very fast design with the new M1 processor.

This 13.3-inch MacBook Air is one of the first to use an Apple M1 processor, which allows it to have no fans inside because it never overheats. It also has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Display: 13.3-inch Retina Processor: Apple M1 8-core GPU: 7-core Apple RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB Weight: 1.29kg Operating system: macOS 11

In Amazon you can get it for 965 euros, an exclusive discount of 163 euros.

Light and big: LG Gram 15Z95N

This ultralight computer weighs around 1kg and has a 15 “screen. Its performance is quite good in the mid-range, with an 11th generation i7 processor and SSD.

LG has made some of the thinnest and lightest laptops we’ve seen in a long time. This is the LG Gram range, which in its versions with a 13-inch screen weigh 1 kilogram or even less.

But among its new models this LG Gram 15Z95N it is possibly one of the best deals you can find.

It has a 15-inch screen and weighs just 1.1 kg. It also has a powerful 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The design is very good, with little thickness and still maintains connections such as traditional USB, microSD reader, headphone port, HDMI, USB-C with Thunderbolt. And of course, it also has WiFi 6.

Screen: 15.6 inches, Full HD Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 16 GB Storage: 512 GB Weight: 1.1 kg Operating system: Windows 10 Home

The price of this 15-inch laptop is spectacular right now. It is found on Amazon for 1,253 euros, that is, a discount of 446 euros.

With dedicated graphics: Acer ConceptD 3 CN314-72

14-inch laptop with a Core i7 processor, a large SSD and a dedicated NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics processor.

If you want a fast laptop that also has its own graphics processor because you want, among other things, to play from time to time, right now there are good offers for the range of laptops Acer ConceptD.

This 14-inch model Acer ConceptD 3 CN314-72 it has a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 1 TB of SSD or a dedicated NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics.

All in a computer with good ventilation and all the connections you may need, such as USB 3, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C …

Display: 14-inch, Full HD Processor: Intel Core i7-10750H GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB RAM: 8 GB Storage: 1 TB Weight: 1.35 kg Operating system: Windows 10 Pro

On Amazon the price has fallen 200 euros, going from 1,600 euros to only 1,399 euros with free shipping.

Convertible to tablet: Lenovo Yoga 7

3-in-1 convertible laptop with 14-inch Full HD screen, Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and integrated graphics.

A laptop does not have to have only one shape, convertible computers allow you to use a laptop in a traditional format, but also using its touch screen as a tablet or in support format. It is a 3 in 1 in every rule.

East Lenovo Yoga 7 It is a well-equipped laptop that also has WiFi 6 among other features. For example it uses an Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and a large 1 TB SSD. Has a 14 “Full HD touch screen, so it is easy to transport

Display: 14-inch, Full HD, touch Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 16 GB Storage: 1 TB Weight: 1.43 kg Operating system: Windows 10 Pro

It can be bought in stores like PcComponentes for 1,499 euros, but Amazon has lowered the price to 1,280 euros.

For gamers: Asus Rog Strix G513IH

This gaming laptop gives way to the next generation of components, with an AMD Ryzen 7 and a high-end GTX 1650.

If you are looking for the maximum power to squeeze a laptop even while playing, we recommend this Asus ROG Strix G513IH-HN008.

It is a gaming laptop with details such as a very striking design, colorful details or an RGB backlit keyboard.

This model uses an AMD Ryzen 7 processor with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. But the most important thing is that you use a NVIDIA dedicated GTX 1650 graphics.

Its 15.6-inch screen has a Full HD resolution and also reaches 120 Hz, perfect for playing games.

Display: 15.6 inches, Full HD, 120 Hz Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR6) RAM: 16 GB Storage: 512 GB Weight: 2.1 kg Operating system: No

PcComponentes has it on offer for only 889 euros and with free shipping. At Amazon we find this same model for 1,024 euros.

