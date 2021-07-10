Laptops for less than 9,000 pesos on Amazon

It’s time for you to get a new laptop that allows you to work from anywhere, study comfortably and, why not, also watch your favorite series.

If that is just what you were looking for, then the following list that we bring you will be very interesting, since we leave you with the best models that you can get for less than $ 9,000 pesos in Amazon Mexico. They are also well located in the best sellers list and reasons for it are not lacking.

A price range in which efficiency prevails

A price below $ 9,000 pesos is usually a very interesting figure when buying a laptop. The technical specifications may never reach that of the most powerful and gaming laptops, but if you are looking for something at that price, it is very likely that what you need is something very functional to surf the internet, enjoy office automation and chat on the social media. Not much more.

With the idea of ​​clarifying your doubts a bit, we are going to leave you with a selection of laptops that have a fantastic price right now on Amazon.

Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-36UT

Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-36UT. Photo: amazon.com.mx

It’s no surprise that this model is Amazon’s best-selling unit, as it boasts a very comprehensive and competent spec list with a spectacular price tag.

For $ 8,310.63 pesos you can get this equipment with Core i3-1115G4, 4 GB of DDR4 RAM and 128 GB SSD of storage.

Probably the most complete option and at the best price.

HP 15 DW1083WM

HP 15 DW1083WM. Photo: amazon.com.mx

A fantastic 15.6-inch laptop with Dual-Core Intel Pentium 6405U processor that offers 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB SSD with Intel UHD graphics.

Thanks to its red design, it is a fairly casual unit ideal for the youngest.

HP Elitebook 840 (Renewed)

HP Elitebook 840. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Another proposal from HP that seeks a more serious and professional profile with its gray and silver design. This time we are facing a Renewed unit, so we will enjoy a special price as it is a unit returned to Amazon warehouses. It has an absolute guarantee, and Amazon ensures that it does not have any type of visible imperfection, so it is an excellent opportunity to get an unbeatable price.

At 14 inches, its appeal is the incorporation of a 2.4 GHz Core i5 6300U processor, with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage.

ASUS VivoBook L210MA

ASUS VivoBook L210MA. amazon.com.mx

This ASUS model is an ideal 11.6-inch device for those looking for maximum portability. It has a very simple processor, an Intel Celeron N4020, enough for office automation and surfing the internet with its 4 GB of DDR4 RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. It has Windows 10 S, a version that will only allow you to install applications from the Microsoft Store, although you can change it to the normal version of Windows if you do a new installation.

