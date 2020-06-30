New week of offers on Amazon, with increasingly surprising prices on many products. We find, for example, a new native Full HD projector for a minimum price, as well as SD cards of up to 1 TB at its lowest price, or a Huawei laptop with gifts. We go with all discounts.

WiMiUS Full HD Projector

The first offer is found with this native Full HD projector from WiMiUS, a brand that has previously lowered its projectors on Amazon in recent weeks. It has 6,500 lumens and the ability to display images up to 300 inches in size. Its price is 169.99 euros.

HP 15s-eq0025ns

If you are looking for a cheap and well balanced laptop, this one from HP is ideal. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB SSD, and Windows 10 pre-installed. Its price is 499.99 euros.

HP Pavilion 15-bc527ns

If we are looking for a little more power, we have a laptop with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 8 GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD and NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics for 799.99 euros.

Lexar SD card 1TB

The SD card with the highest capacity on the market is approaching its historical minimum price again with this offer, where we can get it for only 216.16 euros.

SanDisk Extreme microSD 256 GB

And if we want a fast microSD for the mobile, we have this SanDisk Extreme of 256 GB at its historic minimum price, costing only 61.70 euros.

Huawei MateBook D14 laptop with backpack and mouse

Interesting offer of the Huawei MateBook D14, with a 14-inch Full HD screen, AMD Ryzen 3500U, 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD for 649.99 euros. For that price a Huawei Matebook Backpack is also included, valued at 39.99 euros, and the Huawei Bluetooth Mouse, valued at 19.99 euros.

Huawei Mediapad T3 10

Huawei has also put on sale its best-selling Android tablets. Starting with the Mediapad T3 10, we have a 9.6-inch tablet with an HD IPS screen, as well as a Snapdragon 425 processor, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory. Its price is 119 euros.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10

With a little more performance, we have the MediaPad M5 Lite 10, 10.1-inch Full HD, with LTE, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. Its price is 229 euros.

Android TV Box Q Plus

If you are looking for an Android player that includes everything, this Q Plus has 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal memory, and includes two controls: some with keyboard and touch screen and another normal. Its price is 41.59 euros.

Victure AC800

Amazon’s best-selling cheap action camera is again at a great price of 53.19 euros today. It has excellent image quality, in addition to including two batteries and accessories.

Anker USB Charger

If you are looking for a charger full of ports, this Anker PowerPort has 4 SB A and one USB C, with a maximum power of up to 30 W in USB C and 18 W in USB A, or 60 W maximum at the same time. Its price is 24.99 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Finally, Samsung has today lowered the Galaxy Watch in its 42mm version. The price is 199 euros.