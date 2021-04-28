laptop with smartphone soul

The new Samsung Galaxy Book is presented as an ultralight laptop that seeks to fulfill a goal as ambitious as it is interesting, and complicated, everything is said: offering all the potential of a laptop and the freedom and mobility of a smartphone.

To achieve this goal, Samsung has carried out an important collaboration with two giants of the technology sector: Microsoft and Intel, two companies that have overwhelming experience in the PC and laptop sector, and are, without a doubt, the perfect complement that Samsung needed to transfer all its experience in the smartphone sector to the new Samsung Galaxy Book family.

This new family is made up of the Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, three versions that share a high build quality, top-level specifications, thanks to the integration of 11th generation Intel Core processors and the use of Super AMOLED screens. They also have a very contained form factor and weight. The truth is that we did not expect less, since, as we anticipated, the South Korean giant wanted to transfer the value that a smartphone offers in terms of mobility to the new Galaxy Book Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: A Unique Experience

Both models use, as we anticipated, the 11th generation Intel Core processors, which means that they take advantage of all the advantages, and all the potential, of the Intel Evo platform. This is noticeable in many aspects, among which we can highlight connectivity (Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth and 5G), autonomy (they promise up to 20 hours per charge) and artificial intelligence applied to specific functions that will make our lives more easy. In this sense, noise cancellation is one of the most useful that we will find.

Since we have three different versions, we are going to start talking about the Pro models, and we will leave the standard model for last. At the design and build level, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 share format, design, build quality (they are finished in aluminum) and have the same general specifications and performance. Where are the differences then? Well, very simple, the first is a traditional laptop, while the second is a convertible that has a hinge capable of rotating 360 degrees, and compatible with the S-Pen (touch interface).

To shape the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, the South Korean giant has used a new advanced construction process which has allowed the thickness and weight of these new equipment to be reduced to a minimum. The keyboard has also been improved, using switches with a scissor mechanism and reducing the keystroke to just 1mm. The touch pad, which is located in a central position, is larger, and this improves the user experience.

Developing…