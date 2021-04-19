Laptop plugged in all the time or using battery?

How to make better use of it?

From here, especially in those cases in which you have just bought a new laptop, it is normal that you can even rush to immediately disconnect the computer from the power grid when it reaches 100% charge. But, originally, this does not mean that it must necessarily be so.

As we have already mentioned, all laptops have useful control circuits and sensors to protect the batteries from overcharging. But, yes, it is possible to increase their useful life when we leave them at 80%.

What’s more, experts advise that it is better to set a load limit when we are working at home or in an office, with access to an outlet. But when we are on the move, especially most of the time, an advisable option is to always leave it at 100% (so as not to run out of battery at the most inopportune moment), and not worry excessively.