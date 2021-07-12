Laptop component shortages set to get worse this quarter

Electronic component shortages have strangled manufacturers and the technology distribution channel, unable to supply equipment to meet demand. The situation, derived from the closure of plants due to the COVID pandemic, a temporary problem in some electronic sectors (such as crypto mining in graphics) and other added ones such as Intel’s failed transition to the new 10 nm manufacturing processes, is far from being solved and some analysts do not foresee a full stabilization until 2023.

Added all this, it has turned the lack of stock into semiconductors in the worst of this century. The consequences are already being suffered by manufacturers, consumers and companies, and is reflected in the inability of the industry to meet demand and a average price increase alarming in some segments. Demand that, precisely, has increased when tens of millions of employees and students locked themselves at home without the necessary computing infrastructure for teleworking and studying at home.

Shortage of laptop components

From Asia we get bad news from ODMs, the ‘real’ manufacturers that assemble equipment to order for large OEM manufacturers such as Apple, HP, Lenovo or ASUS. And it is that they expect the shortage of components to worsen in the third quarter and they will not be able to ensure a sufficient supply of laptops, undoubtedly the product category that grew the most in 2020.

Industry sources cite high demand from other industrial sectors such as automotive market components, consumer electronics and servers. Of the top 4 notebook ODMs globally, only Wistron managed to hit a double-digit sequential shipment growth target in the second quarter, while the other three saw shipments below expectations due to component supply shortages.

Quanta Computer shipped 19 million laptops in the second quarter, down from 19.7 million in the first quarter, while Compal Electronics shipped 13 million units, also lower than the previous quarter’s shipments.

The ODMs also noted that their orders for the third quarter have grown, which complicates the scenario. September is a key month as it marks the ‘back to school’ and consumer and business demand for personal computers is usually the strongest of the year.

Increased demand, delayed deliveries from the previous quarter and pressure from other industries that also need components will prevent the MDGs from meeting orders on time. And all this due to a shortage of components that has stressed the supply chain and that does not expect to recover until well into 2022 or until 2023. To complicate the situation of PCs, it should be noted that the sale of tablets is also on the rise after years falling and that the smartphone market is recovering after the slowdown in 2020.