Laporte’s discomfort prevented the debut of Robert Sánchez

06/04/2021 at 10:48 PM CEST

Luis Enrique had to change his plans in the Wanda Metropolitano, in the first game of preparation for the Eurocopa, especially in terms of changes.

The Spanish coach had prepared the names for the six substitutions he had available and in his notebook was trying to make their two new faces debut on the selection list, Aymeric Laporte and Robert Sánchez.

The first made his debut from the starting eleven accompanying in the center of the defense to Pau Torres and he got on well with the Villarreal central defender. The second jumped to warm up in the second half and had to replace Unai Simon in goal when ten minutes of play were left, but a look and a warning from Laporte to the bench changed everything.

The City central requested the change due to annoyances that later confirmed Luis Enrique at a press conference. Laporte, without being anything serious, accused the fatigue of this last stretch of the season and made a gesture to the bench. Luis Enrique, who did not want to risk, He sent Diego Llorente to warm up and after three minutes of intense activation, the Leeds center-back jumped onto the pitch replacing City’s.Robert SanchezAt this time, he returned to sit on the bench and lost his opportunity, at least this time, to debut. The Brighton goalkeeper was Luis Enrique’s sixth change but Laporte’s annoyances truncated his dream and he will have to wait. Now he is the only footballer on the ‘red’ list who has not yet debuted with the absolute.