Laporte will play the Eurocup with Spain

05/11/2021 at 4:04 PM CEST

Aymeric laporte would participate in the European Championship with Spain as reported by MARCA. Luis Enrique asked the leaders of the Spanish Football Federation a few weeks ago to they would study if it was possible to recruit the central Manchester City to add him to the list of summoned that will be announced, in principle, on May 21.

Laporte gave the go-ahead and all the machinery was put in place to make his call with ‘La Roja’ possible. In the absence of several small formalities by FIFA, the defender phe will be under Luis Enrique’s orders this summer.

This morning has been carried out the nationalization of the French central, which was already interesting since the arrival of Lopetegui to the bench of the Selection. The nationalization of Laporte will appear tomorrow in the BOE.