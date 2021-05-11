Laporte will be able to play the Eurocup with Spain after getting his nationalization

Aymeric laporte will be with Spain in the Eurocup. At the express request of Luis Enrique to the RFEF, the central French-Spanish Manchester City has obtained Spanish nationality and may be part of the red.

The player welcomed his nationalization and the Federation carried out all the necessary legal processes to make it so. Luis Rubiales Y Molina supported the coach as much as possible and Jose Manuel Franco joined from CSD. Now there is only one last step of the FIFA, by way of formalism, and Luis Enrique’s request will come true 100%.

Laporte’s nationalization was approved on Tuesday morning. The central born in the French town of Agen has obtained all the necessary papers to obtain dual nationality and it will be made official tomorrow Wednesday in the National State Gazette.

Having not played any game with the France senior team, Laporte will be able to wear the Spanish National Team shirt, as meets all FIFA requirements for it. Deschamps He already assured that he does not have him to be part of the French team.

The arrival of Laporte to the National Team makes Luis Enrique have more options, forming a group with Sergio Ramos, Eric García, Pau Torres and Íñigo Martínez. In addition, the fact that the number of summoned has gone from 23 to 26 means that the center has a guaranteed place.