Laporte answers the “toughest” question about his feeling with Spain

06/05/2021 at 2:15 PM CEST

Aymeric Laporte appeared at a press conference in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. The central of French origin, recently nationalized Spanish, had some trouble faced with questions about his patriotic feelings. Laporte argued sporting reasons for his change of nationality and clarified that He wanted to contact Deschamps, but that his message did not reach the French coach.

“Do you feel fully Spanish to defend a shield, a nation, a flag, an anthem?& rdquor ;, was the question from Fernando Burgos, from Onda Cero, to which Laporte was more appalled “It’s a pretty strong question, but I will try to answer in the best possible way. I will compete at the highest level. The objective is the same as that of Spain, to win the competition. I’m going to give everything to win with the national team and that’s the important thing. “

Laporte explained the process that has led him to play for Spain: “It is something that comes from behind, in the sub’19 they already contacted me and now the opportunity has presented itself. Luis Enrique called me to ask about the situation and I told him that I wanted to defend this country, to compete at the highest level and that he would be delighted. I am grateful to him, the staff and the president. “

Manchester City footballer He was aware that he will be in the spotlight during Euro 2021, but he was calm: “Many people wait for me on the cornerFor all the good there will be repercussions and the bad will stand out a lot. One day you will score a goal, another you will score against it. Soccer is like that and I am prepared for everything “.

Deschamps’ phone

On the question of who sees most favorite for the Euro, Spain or France, opened the fan more: “There are more teams of these two to win the title, but only one can win it. “

The anecdote of the appearance was when he explained his attempt to contact Didier Deschamps, French coach, to explain his decision: “I sent him a message, but he still changed his number. Nor does it worry too much. I am here delighted. I’m going to give everything in the selection and this shirt. I’m here to add. “