Laporte, a crucial scorer – AS.com

Spain won thanks to a surprising own goal by Duvraka, they went 1-0 in Seville, but the nerves had not yet dissipated. The ghost was still hovering until Aymeric Laporte cleared up any doubts that might remain at the edge of the break. The Slovak will was definitely defeated with 2-0. It was the first goal with La Roja from the central Manchester City. A personal bet from Luis Enrique, who waited for the legal procedures to be completed to include him in the final list and the defense corresponded by liquidating the Slovak resistance and erasing all nervousness. A goal more than valuable for Spain, more than special for Laporte.

The center-back managed to make his debut with the National Team in his fourth game, the third official. He has played all three of the Eurocup in full and against Hungary he scored a more than opportune goal. Laporte arrived reinforced by the technician and also by the data. According to Driblab data, he is the player in the entire European Championship with the best index in the ball progression metric (29.2), which measures the number of times a player advances 10 or more meters, both by passing and driving the ball or by a combination of both. A not inconsiderable data for a central.

But, in addition, the defender also has the quality of appearing in the rival area when it is most needed. When he marks it is usually at crucial moments. Several of his 22 goals as a professional have had that surgical precision. This season, in April, he already gave the League Cup to Manchester City by scoring Tottenham in the final (1-0). In the quarterfinals he had scored against Arsenal in the 1-4 victory that gave access to the semifinals. In addition, with City in 2019 he scored a goal against Lyon for the 2-2 final, which ended up putting City in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Months later, he made it 1-2 away against Brighton in the clash that would give the citizen team the Premier title (1-4).

Laporte analysis in BeSoccer. BeSoccer

In LaLiga, he had also shown signs of appearing in the rival area with opportunism. In the 13-14 season, he gave Athletic victory at the Coliseum in Getafe (0-1), it was his first professional goal and it was one of the most decisive. The following season he scored with the left during the Cesarini zone in the first leg of the Cup round of 16 against Villarreal for Athletic to take a 3-2 lead on the return leg. In the 16-17 campaign he scored 1-2 at Los Cármenes in 77 ‘so that the Biscayan team could take all three points. In 18-19, City lost 1-0 on matchday three at Wolverhampton, until Laporte appeared at 69 ‘and gave his team a point with a header.

Surely all these data have also been taken into account by the technical team of the National Team to bet on the City defender, who, although he had not concentrated before with the group, has not needed much to feel like one more quickly. Obviously, meeting Rodri, Ferran and Eric García at his club was an advantage. In addition, the presence of an old man known as Unai Simón, from his Athletic days, also meant having another familiar face already inside. But the defender also had a good relationship with players like De Gea or Azpilicueta. He hadn’t had such a close relationship with the rest, but he knew them. Laporte has taken advantage of the card games and those of Fortnite to also strengthen ties off the field with all of them. He feels happy, he has done his bit so that this group can continue in the tournament and is already facing the clash against Croatia with the desire to continue showing their commitment.

Infographic via BeSoccer.